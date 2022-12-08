How Deep Oasis Systems work to harmonize the mind and body

Founder and CEO of Deep Oasis, Thomas Fahrhoefer, joined Inside South Florida to share how Deep Oasis helps their clients manage stress.

“We found out that most of the diseases are caused by a bad metabolism, and the bad metabolism is caused by stress levels,” says Fahrhoefer. “With neurologists and partners, we have been developing medical devices to actually reduce the stress level. We took this and combined it in a Deep Oasis System to reduce your autonomic stress level.”

Deep Oasis uses a medical device to measure the human stress levels.

“A tool called the ANS analysis tool measures the stress level of the autonomic nervous system,” says Fahrhoefer. “We measure this by having different measurement points.”

For more information, visit Deep-Oasis.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by IBH Media.