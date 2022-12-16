How doulas can improve birth outcomes

Childbirth can be a joyous, yet intense journey for mom and baby. Elevance Health’s Medical Director Clinical Programming, Dr. Tiffany Inglis, and Birth Doula, Nicky Dawkins, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefits of using a doula throughout childbirth.

“A doula is a non-clinical professional who is trained in childbirth, education, labor and postpartum, and they provide physical and emotional support to a birthing person,” says Simmons.

According to Elevance Health’s study, pregnant women that use doulas have better birth outcomes.

“Doulas improve C-section rates and decrease preterm birth, which is so important,” says Inglis. “They decrease the time mothers spend admitted to the hospital, and they also help to reduce postpartum mental health needs.”

For more information, visit ElevanceHealth.Foundation/Doula

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Elevance Health.