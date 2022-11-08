How DreamWorks and UNICEF are making a positive impact on children

DreamWorks Animation and UNICEF have teamed up for Gabby's Kid Power Challenge, which is program that gives kids the power to make a positive impact for children in need around the world. Gabby’s Dollhouse Star, Laila Lockhart, and Executive Vice President of UNICEF USA, Michelle Walsh, joined us to talk more about this new partnership.

“UNICEF is so excited to be partnering with DreamWorks, Gabby's Dollhouse and Lila,” says Walsh. “We're excited to give kids the opportunity to have an impact and to really tap into their kindness and compassion in all messages that we see on the show.”

Lockhart shares why this challenge is important.

“They can help contribute to this impact by going to Gabby and Friends' YouTube and watch some of the videos,” says Lockhart. “Thereafter, they'll earn a Kitty Heart, which will then go to a Kitty Bank on the website. Once this bank is full, kids can vote on which area of UNICEF’s impact they would like to see the Kitty Hearts and the donation go to.”

For more information, visit GabbysKidPowerChallenge.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by DreamWorks.