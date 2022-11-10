How Entrepreneur, Eric Spofford, overcame his addiction

Addiction can disrupt your life. CEO of Spofford Enterprises, Eric Spofford, joined Inside South Florida to share how he beat addiction.

“My new book goes over my story of addiction and overcoming that at 21 years of age,” says Spofford. “I was a product of the nation's opioid epidemic and addiction crisis. I struggled through my teenage and early adult years. I will have 16 years of sobriety in December.”

Hitting rock bottom changed Spofford’s life.

“For a long time, my friends and family were sick of me. I ran out of friends, allies and money,” says Spofford. "I backed myself into a corner. I didn't have a lot of places to go.”

For more information, visit SpoffordEnterprises.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by IBH MEDIA.