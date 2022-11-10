Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How Entrepreneur, Eric Spofford, overcame his addiction

Posted at 4:47 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 16:47:31-05

Addiction can disrupt your life. CEO of Spofford Enterprises, Eric Spofford, joined Inside South Florida to share how he beat addiction.

“My new book goes over my story of addiction and overcoming that at 21 years of age,” says Spofford. “I was a product of the nation's opioid epidemic and addiction crisis. I struggled through my teenage and early adult years. I will have 16 years of sobriety in December.”

Hitting rock bottom changed Spofford’s life.

“For a long time, my friends and family were sick of me. I ran out of friends, allies and money,” says Spofford. "I backed myself into a corner. I didn't have a lot of places to go.”

For more information, visit SpoffordEnterprises.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by IBH MEDIA.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors