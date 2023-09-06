How Erica Cobb, “Comeback” Host, overcomes infertility struggle

“Daily Blast Live” and “Comeback” Host, Erica Cobb, joined Inside South Florida to share how here infertility challenges changed her life.
“While a lot of people feel very strongly when it comes to the very sensitive nature of becoming a mom, trying to get pregnant, and fertility, a lot of people are very close to the vest, and I respect that. For a long time, I was close to the vest about it, but the truth is it was coming out in every part of me,” says Cobb. “As opposed to trying to fight myself, I just found it best to be transparent with what I was going through, and the weirdest thing happened. When I became more transparent about my journey, I became more comfortable in the journey and all of its possibilities.”
For more information, visit @EricaCobb