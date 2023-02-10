Watch Now
How “Ex on the Beach: Couples” is applying pressure

Posted at 6:30 PM, Feb 10, 2023
“MTV’s Ex on the Beach: Couples” is bringing the heat. Cast members, Jamie & Thailah, joined Inside South Florida to share what the series has in-store for its viewers.

“‘Ex on the Beach: Couples’ is just chaotic,” says Jamie. “The fact that you're with your partner and their ex for
24-hours a day is a lot to handle.”

Adding an ex-partner into a new relationship can create an intense dynamic.

“This made us really face our problems head on and work on communication,” says Thailah.

“Ex On the Beach: Couples” airs Thursdays at 9pm on MTV.

