How FICO promotes financial success

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 01, 2023
FICO’s Chief Marketing Officer, Nikhil Behl, joined Inside South Florida to share how the organization is helping to ensure that your family is financially literate.

“We have two different educational workshops that we're going to be running. One is for teenagers, in which we're partnering with the US Soccer Foundation that's in these communities,” says Behl. “In addition, we're running educational workshops for adults with some of the nation's leading nonprofits.”

 For more information, visit ScoreABetterFuture.com

