Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How Fort Lauderdale is helping businesses find success

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 18:30:11-04

City of Fort Lauderdale’s Manager of Government Affairs & Economic Development, Daphnee Sainvil, joined Inside South Florida to share how the city can help you elevate your business.

“Right now, the city is looking to rebrand economic development and do more educational outreach for incoming executives that are coming from LA, New York and Texas and do more to help the entrepreneurs that are in the city,” says Sainvil. “Let us teach you how to develop your business plan and teach you the financial market. We want to give you the knowledge and the wherewithal.”

For more information, visit FortLauderdale.gov

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the City of Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com