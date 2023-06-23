How Fort Lauderdale is helping businesses find success

City of Fort Lauderdale’s Manager of Government Affairs & Economic Development, Daphnee Sainvil, joined Inside South Florida to share how the city can help you elevate your business.

“Right now, the city is looking to rebrand economic development and do more educational outreach for incoming executives that are coming from LA, New York and Texas and do more to help the entrepreneurs that are in the city,” says Sainvil. “Let us teach you how to develop your business plan and teach you the financial market. We want to give you the knowledge and the wherewithal.”

For more information, visit FortLauderdale.gov

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the City of Fort Lauderdale.