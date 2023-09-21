Watch Now
How Friends of South Florida Autism shines a light in SoFlo

Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 18:30:02-04

Friends of South Florida Autism’s Principal and Executive Director, Tamara Moodie, joined Inside South Florida to share why the organization is important to the community.

“Our mission is to help families from all over South Florida. Our goal is to let our kids have the light that their neurotypical peers have and expose them to everything that their siblings are exposed to,” says Moodie. “The Ray of Hope Gala is going to be on November 11th. All the money that’s raised will be funding our center’s program.”

