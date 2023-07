GALI Swimwear Founder and Designer, David Leslie, joined Inside South Florida to share what make his new swim wear brand so unique.

“It’s a celebration of indigenous culture. We collaborate with indigenous artists to translate the artwork into swimwear,” says Leslie. “What the customer wears is really wearable art. Each design is unique. We have three different collections at the moment.”

For more information, visit GaliSwimwear.com.au