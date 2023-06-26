How Groves Capital welcomes you home

Entrepreneur and CEO of Groves Capital Inc., Chris Groves, joined Inside South Florida to share why he is passionate about helping the community purchase a home of their own.

“I love helping others achieve the American dream of owning property, build their wealth, and really control their financial destiny,” says Groves. “We developed Groves Capital as a one stop shop. We have all the right tools to help our clients get the best rate and get the best solutions.”

