How Heavy Beatz and Drops explores Hip Hop’s Caribbean influence

The event’s Moderator and the Miami Herald’s Race and Culture Reporter, C. Isaiah Smalls II, joined Inside South Florida to share what guests can expect from the panel discussion, jam session and after party.

“Papa Keith, Marlon Hill, a great lawyer in South Florida, and Shanae Hardy, a great music and culture writer, we're going to all get into it,” says Smalls. “DJ Aya, one of the greatest DJs down here, is going to play a little bit of Hip Hop and a little bit of Dancehall, but we're also going to dive into some Afrobeats and some Amapiano. It's going to be a full course meal.”

Heavy Beatz & Drops is Friday, June 23rd at the Arc in Opa-Locka.

For more information, visit OLCDC.org/Juneteenth