How Hidden Worlds aspires to educate people about our ocean

From now until June 26th, immerse yourself to Hidden Worlds, a new immersive experience that displays the world of our ocean.

Located in the Rudolf Budja Gallery in Miami Beach, the concept was designed to have guests go through an experience never been done before.

“We are trying to bring the wonders of nature to people. We are trying to take you on this immersive journey through our oceans. We are starting in the mangroves in the morning before the water levels rises then transition you to additional scenes with manatees and you’ll see alligators and then head to the coral reefs. There’s a few secrets I don’t want to spill but you’ll get a full journey through our oceans,” says Daniel Hettwer, Founder of Hidden Worlds.

The exhibit has a daytime component which will have guests experience a 30 minute show. And at night you can enjoy a culinary aspect like no other.

At the helm in the kitchen of Hidden Worlds is one of South Florida's renowned chefs, Scott Linquist.

Linquist is known for his cuisine at restaraunts like Como Como and Coyo Taco. So curating an ocean positive menu was an extremely huge task that Linquist wanted to take.

"I have never, never been put to the task of trying to develop a menu with such stringent requirements. So there's one thing of sustainable seafood. But there's another thing of ocean positive and invasive only species.... Daniel and his partners put so much passion and research into this project, that I couldn't say no to it," says Linquist.

Some ingredients chef uses in some of the dishes are scallops, no-kill caviar and green crabs, which are resourced from all over the world.

Daniel and his team hopes that Hidden Worlds makes an impact to guests and raises awareness to what's happening in our oceans today.

If you want tickets or want to know more information you can head on over to ourhiddenworlds.com