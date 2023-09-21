Watch Now
How Hip Hop’s G-Code leverages business success

Posted at 8:19 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 20:19:06-04

“The G-Code: A Hip Hop Connoisseur’s Guide Through Corporate America,” Author, Lemar Ingram, joined Inside South Florida to share how he has taken the influence of hip hop and applied it to business principles.

“I think Jay-Z was the best example of you can take the Street rules, apply them in corporate America, and be very effective. A song is teaching you what not to do, just as often as it is teaching you what to do,” says Ingram. “The book becomes a journey of self-discovery. The story is my story, but when you're done processing and going through the entire book, it becomes your story.”

“The G-Code: A Hip Hop Connoisseur's Guide Through Corporate America” is available where books are sold.

