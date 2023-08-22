Watch Now
How Hope South Florida helps the homeless

Hope South Florida’s Director of Operations, George Rich, joined Inside South Florida to share how the organization helps individuals unhoused.

“We currently provide housing assistance for about 60 families throughout Broward County. We also provide them with case management,” says Rich. “We provide about 8000 meals every single month to persons and families. We provide a mail service and about 800 individuals have a location that they can receive important paperwork. One of the major and keyways that we restore dignity is providing individuals with a hot shower.”

