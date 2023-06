Humanity Heroes’ Founder, Michael “BigMike” Straumietis, joined Inside South Florida to share how the organization’s mission helps others.

“We supply backpacks with essentials that make it much easier for people on skid row and the homeless to survive,” says Straumietis. “Humanity Heroes is there to help the less fortunate in society.”

For more information, visit JoinHumanityHeroes.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Florida Coalition to End Homelessness.