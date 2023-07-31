Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How inflation and interest rates are affecting homeowners

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 18:30:02-04

Discover Home Loans’ Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Rob Cook, joined Inside South Florida to share how inflation has impacted homebuyers’ willingness to purchase a new property.

“What we're seeing in our survey is about 42% of people that were in the market for a new home are no longer in the market for a new home,” says Cook. “They decided to hold and wait and take a “wait and see” approach, and about 21% are in the market still but are just not as committed as they were before.”

For more information, visit Discover.com/home-loans

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Discover Home Loans, an Equal Housing Lender.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com