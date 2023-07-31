How inflation and interest rates are affecting homeowners

Discover Home Loans’ Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Rob Cook, joined Inside South Florida to share how inflation has impacted homebuyers’ willingness to purchase a new property.

“What we're seeing in our survey is about 42% of people that were in the market for a new home are no longer in the market for a new home,” says Cook. “They decided to hold and wait and take a “wait and see” approach, and about 21% are in the market still but are just not as committed as they were before.”

