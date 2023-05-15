How inflation effects pet care

On Inside South Florida, Kitty Block, President and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, unleashed the "More Than a Pet" campaign. The program brings attention to the struggles families face due to skyrocketing prices of pet supplies and vet bills caused by inflation.

“The “More Than a Pet” initiative is really getting at this national crisis, which is 20 million pets in poverty,” says O’Brien. “In the Miami area, we have a program called “Pets for Life,” which is where we go door to door and see what resources and vet care people need and provide them with those resources.”

For more information, visit HumaneSociety.org/MoreThanAPet

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the Humane Society of the United States.