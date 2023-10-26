How King Kanine Is Helping Your Pet Stay Calm During Halloween

King Kanine co-owners, Lynnette SanMiguel and Jeff Riman, joined Inside South Florida to share how their CBD products can help maintain your pets' mental and emotional well-being and keep them calm during the overwhelming excitement of Halloween.

“Well, we're looking always for solutions to keep dogs in the best mental state and physical state,” says Riman. “So, Halloween is a very excitable night. Imagine all that knocking at the door kids outside screaming.”

“What are you going to do? Lock them in and it's going to increase their stress even more? You can't lock them in a room,” says SanMiguel. “So, what's the best solution?”

“CBD for sure,” says Riman. “CBD has a way to help stop trigger those reactions to nervousness, help calm them in a time like that.”

