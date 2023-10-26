Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How King Kanine Is Helping Your Pet Stay Calm During Halloween

Posted at 10:00 AM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 10:00:28-04

King Kanine co-owners, Lynnette SanMiguel and Jeff Riman, joined Inside South Florida to share how their CBD products can help maintain your pets' mental and emotional well-being and keep them calm during the overwhelming excitement of Halloween.

“Well, we're looking always for solutions to keep dogs in the best mental state and physical state,” says Riman. “So, Halloween is a very excitable night. Imagine all that knocking at the door kids outside screaming.”

“What are you going to do? Lock them in and it's going to increase their stress even more? You can't lock them in a room,” says SanMiguel. “So, what's the best solution?”

“CBD for sure,” says Riman. “CBD has a way to help stop trigger those reactions to nervousness, help calm them in a time like that.”

For Inside South Florida viewers, King Kanine is offering a special promotion if you use code 'ISF20' to enjoy a 20% discount on all items.

For more information, visit KingKanine.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by King Kanine.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com