How Meta Business is supporting small business

The holidays are a great time to support small businesses. Financial and Lifestyle Journalist, Trae Bodge, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help build small business this season.

“A quarter of small businesses rely very heavily on the period between October 1st through December 31 for the bulk of their business for the year. As shoppers, it's really important for us to support those businesses right now,” says Bodge. “Meta has created a beautifully curated gift guide that features a lot of the top small businesses on Instagram and Facebook to guide our shopping decisions.”

Meta has created resources to help small businesses garner success.

“They have a brand new marketing guide, which has free tools and programs. You can also go to the Meta Business website and create a free marketing plan,” says Bodge. “For the third year in a row, they're doing their Buy Black Initiative, which provides training and guidance for black-owned businesses to help them succeed.”

For more information, visit Meta.com/business

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Meta.