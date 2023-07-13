Watch Now
How Miami Foodiez brings flavors to your feed

Creator of Miami Foodiez, Juliana Alvarez, joined Inside South Florida to share what makes her Instagram page different from other content creators.

“I'm very specific to Miami food and experiences also. When you go to my page, it is an in between of local and touristy feelings of Miami food and experiences,” says Alvarez. “Recently, I went to this Japanese street food place called Mama YaTai and Donut. I love street food, and it was such a good experience to try it.”

For more information, visit @Miami.Foodiez

