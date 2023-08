Executive Chef of BÂOLI, Jose Icardi, joined Inside South Florida to share why you should make reservations to the restaurant now.

“We try to think in South Asia, Bali and India to curate our menu. We try to achieve every single dish with spices well-resourced,” says Icardi. “The thought that was put in the food and the ambiance, from the drinks to the service to the nightlife component, is in one place and very difficult to find.”

For more information, visit BaoliMiami.com