How minimally invasive knee surgery gets you back to life

Dr. Richard Berger, Midwest Orthopedics at Rush’s Orthopedic Surgeon, and Jen Hulett, Knee Replacement Patient and Competitive Surfer And Paddleboarder, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefits of minimally invasive knee replacement surgery.

“Without cutting the muscles, ligaments and tendons, everything is faster. You get a faster recovery, less pain and less therapy. In addition, the hip and knee simply recover better and more fully back to where you want it to be.”

For more information, visit OutpatientHipAndKnee.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Dr. Richard Berger.