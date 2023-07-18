Watch Now
How minimally invasive knee surgery gets you back to life

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 18:30:01-04

Dr. Richard Berger, Midwest Orthopedics at Rush’s Orthopedic Surgeon, and Jen Hulett, Knee Replacement Patient and Competitive Surfer And Paddleboarder, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefits of minimally invasive knee replacement surgery.

“Without cutting the muscles, ligaments and tendons, everything is faster. You get a faster recovery, less pain and less therapy. In addition, the hip and knee simply recover better and more fully back to where you want it to be.”

