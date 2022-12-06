How Mozverse helps businesses in the Metaverse

Marketing your business transcends the physical world. Mozverse’s Co-Founder and Chief Evangelist, Zach Hirsch, Rapper, Jadakiss, and Miami Dolphins’ Wide Receiver, Tyreek Hill joined Inside South Florida to share how you can grow your products and businesses within the Metaverse.

“Mozverse is a web three technology company. Our goal is to empower the future of the Metaverse,” says Hirsch. “Our goal is to really take over the space and show people that you don't have to do it the same way.”

The Metaverse is an iteration of our world on a digital platform, and it creates new commerce opportunities for business owners.

“The power of the masses that you can reach and being a part of the new technology and the experience is incredible,” says Jadakiss. “That would be next level man. It’ll just be another opportunity that I'd be blessed with. I'd be thankful, and I’ll just thank the great Lord,” says Hill.

For more information, visit Mozverse.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by IBH Media.