How Much Should You Lift to Meet Fitness Goals? Heather Frey Has the Answer

Smashfit Founder, Heather Frey, joined Inside South Florida to share tips and advice on how to effectively build strength and muscle to reach your fitness goals.

“For muscle growth, hypertrophy, the fancy term, you want to pick a weight that's heavy enough to make you struggle with those last one or two reps,” says Frey. “The growth comes in that struggle. How much should you lift? The recommended rep range is eight to 12, though, I like to do 10 to 12. That means if you pick up a weight and can easily do 10 reps, it's too late. If you can do six or seven, it's too heavy. And this applies to machines and free weights.”

