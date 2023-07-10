How Netflix’s “The Out-Laws” manifested

Actors of “The Out-Laws,” Nina Dobrev and Adam Devine, joined Inside South Florida to share how the movie ended up on the big screen.

“Ben Zazove and Evan Turner, who wrote the movie, pitch me this idea years and years ago. I was like that is a brilliant idea for a movie. I wrote it down in my journal. Then, I lost the journal somewhere,” says Devine. “Years later, I was digging through old journals, and I found it. I hit them up. They were like we haven't done anything with it and now it's a movie. Dreams do come true kids.”

“The Out-Laws” is streaming now on Netflix.