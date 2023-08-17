Watch Now
How New Light New Life supports victims of human trafficking

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 18:30:27-04

Founder of New Light New Life, Veronica Robles, joined Inside South Florida to share how the organization impacts the lives of victims of abuse.

“I wanted to create something that we could really make a difference in people's lives and teach them that they can actually come out of human trafficking or physical violence and have a new start in life,” says Robles. “We're working on removing limiting beliefs and mindsets and helping them with the things that are very much needed, like financial literacy and credit repair.”

For more information, visit NewLightNewLife.org

