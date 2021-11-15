How Not To Gain Weight During the Holidays

The main event for so many holiday festivities is food. While you're trying to eat, drink, and be merry, it's hard not to think about the extra pounds that may linger after the New Year. Fitness strategist and founder of Smashfit, Heather Frey, has some tips on how to enjoy the food you love without having to worry about losing all the fitness progress you made.

Go into these big dinners with some rules for yourself. Heather says you should write these down to help you stay on track. For example, don't starve yourself. Remember to eat throughout the day so you can actually enjoy all the holiday goodies rather than being hangry and eating way too much.

Have a snack before you head out. If you head out to do your Christmas shopping on an empty stomach, you'll most likely end up in a drive-thru. Don't show up starving to your office's holiday party, and go back to your rules. If you say you're going to allow yourself one piece of pie, stick to that! Don't let yourself down.

If you're too busy to do your normal exercise routine, just keep moving. Try to get in 30-minute workouts if you can't get in your usual hour-long one. As long as you keep moving, you can make it through this season without sacrificing any of the progress you made all year leading up to this point!