How Omnimed SmartOR transforming medical industry

Axis Research & Technologies COO, Jill Goodwin, and Omnimed’s National Director of Technology, Christian Loversky, joined Inside South Florida to share a technology that is revolutionizing surgery.

“The integration of Omnimed SmartOR into all of our access research and technologies locations is going to be a game changer for our clients,” says Goodwin. “It's going to enable them to collect data and analytics and create best practices across the board.”

For more information, visit omnimed.ai

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Axis Research & Technologies.