How One South Florida Business is Uplifting the Down Syndrome Community

Goat Hospitality Founder, Derek Gonzalez, joined Inside South Florida to share how his brand not only strives to deliver the best in hospitality service but also prioritizes creating a safe and inclusive work environment for individuals with special needs.

For me, Pilo’s and Goat, what it stands for is inclusion,” says Gonzalez. “And I want to incorporate those values into our DNA, into our culture. So doesn't matter if we're in, you know, Florida, or we're in Washington, DC, or California, you have the same DNA culture, and all our establishments as we continue to scale nationally.”

Gonzalez is the largest employer of employees with special needs in South Florida. With plans already set for expansion and an unwavering commitment to empowering individuals to achieve success, Gonzalez aims to make them feel valued and recognized.

“I've been very fortunate to work with organizations like, you know, Best Buddies and Our Pride Academy locally, GIGi’s Playhouse and, you know, places like that, where I'm able to get certain, you know, great candidates for employment,” says Gonzalez. “I'm not focusing on the money, right, I want to focus on the people, right, that's where my investment is. And I believe this is the foundation of my business and bringing that warmth, you know, to the table, whether they're serving the food or taking your order, or just saying bye when you leave, I mean that for me, that's, that's my heart.”

For more information, visit Goatgrp.com