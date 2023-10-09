How One South Florida Nonprofit is Uplifting the Autism Community

Friends of South Florida Autism Principal and Executive Director, Tamara Moodie, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the organization’s commitment to provide support and resources to individuals with Autism in the local community.

“We’re South Florida Autism Charter School. We’re the first of its kind in South Florida,” says Moodie. “All of our students are in the more involved part of the spectrum. We have Kindergarten to 12th grade, and we get to keep our kids until they’re 22 years old.”

Moodie also shared the importance of cultivated strong experiences for their students to participate in.

“I believe that our kids should be experiencing every single thing that their neurotypical peers experience,” says Moodie. “So, at our school, we have our prom, we have our field day, we take fieldtrips to anywhere you can think of that their friends and neighbors and brother and sisters experience.”

For more information, visit FriendsofSFA.org.

