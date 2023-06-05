How Persil ProClean fights summer stains

Senior Manager of Technical Performance and Stain Expert at Henkel for Persil ProClean, Wendy Saladyga, joined Inside South Florida to share stain fighting hacks to help your family’s clothes sparkle.

“The key is to act fast. Grab a paper towel and wipe off as much of the stain as you can, and then run that stain under cool water,” says Saladyga. “Don't let it dry and then pretreat it with a detergent like Persil ProClean.”

For more information, visit PersilProclean.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Henkel for Persil ProClean.