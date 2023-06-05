Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How Persil ProClean fights summer stains

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 18:30:04-04

Senior Manager of Technical Performance and Stain Expert at Henkel for Persil ProClean, Wendy Saladyga, joined Inside South Florida to share stain fighting hacks to help your family’s clothes sparkle.

“The key is to act fast. Grab a paper towel and wipe off as much of the stain as you can, and then run that stain under cool water,” says Saladyga. “Don't let it dry and then pretreat it with a detergent like Persil ProClean.”

For more information, visit PersilProclean.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Henkel for Persil ProClean.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com