How physician associates improve your healthcare outcomes

Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 26, 2023
CEO of the American Academy of Physician Associates, Lisa Gables, joined Inside South Florida to share how Physician Associates can help to improve your healthcare experience.

“Physician Associates have been and continue to be on the front line of health care. They prescribe medicine, and they can diagnose and treat illnesses. Physician Associates are highly trained medical professionals and often the most accessible to patients,” says Gables. “In fact, 90% of the patients say that Physician Associates increase access to care and make medical appointments easier to get. The tip is, next time you call to get an appointment or go online, ask for the Physician Associates.”

