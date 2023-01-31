Watch Now
How propane gas improves your meals and the environment

Posted at 4:20 PM, Jan 31, 2023
For some, eating healthier involves cooking more. Celebrity Chef and Certified Nutritionist, Dean Sheremet, joined Inside South Florida to share why using propane is a better way to cook.

“I love cooking with propane because it's a great addition to a healthy lifestyle,” Sheremet. “You're going to add a lot less carbon dioxide into the environment.”

Preparing meals with propane gas is an industry standard among chefs.

“We love cooking with gas. We really love its reliability, precision and control,” says Sheremet. “When I control that flame, I make the most consistent and accurate product.”

For more information, visit Propane.com/ChefDean

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PERC, the Propane Education & Research Council.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

