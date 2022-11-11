How psychedelics are being used to treat mental health illnesses

Mental health can impact an individual’s overall wellbeing. Happyy’s CEO and Co-founder, Matt Zemon, joined Inside South Florida to share how psychedelics are being used to treat the mentally ill.

“My first experience changed the way I looked at the world,” says Zemon. “I didn't realize I was carrying that weight, and I was carrying those experiences with me until they were gone.”

The effectiveness of the treatment is being evaluated scientifically through clinical trials.

“There's a phase three clinical trial that's happening with MDMA. Veterans, first responders, victims of sexual assault, and people who have treatment resistant PTSD are going into this trial,” says Zemon. “After two sessions with MDMA, 67% no longer qualified as having a PTSD. That's an incredible result.”

Consult your physician before taking any unprescribed or prescribed medication(s).

“Psychedelics for Everyone” is available where books are sold.

For more information, visit Happyy.me

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by The TV Bookers.