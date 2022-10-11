How Astronaut, Ellen Ochoa's, revolutionary career is educating youth in her new book

Being a pioneer in a field of study is commendable. The First Latina Astronaut and Author, Ellen Ochoa, joined Inside South Florida to share more about her inspiring career and new book.

“Space is spectacular. I have amazing memories, of course, looking at the Earth from space,” says Ochoa. “Working in an environment where I'm floating and everything that I'm working with is floating, it's quite different.”

Ochoa is a decorated astronaut and has also been inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame.

“I couldn't be more fortunate or grateful for all of that,” says Ochoa. “My experiences with NASA have led to the ability to do a lot of outreach, including speaking at many schools.”

Ochoa has overcome many obstacles to achieve the level of success that she has obtained.

“The odds are low for anyone to be selected as an astronaut. There weren't many women at all and almost no Latinas when I first started,” says Ochoa. “Sometimes there were people that actively discouraged me.”

Ochoa has also authored a book entitled, “Dr. Ochoa’s Stellar World: We Are All Scientists."

“Publisher, Lil Libros, approached me about doing a series of five books.” says Ochoa. “It really gave me an opportunity to think about what I wish I had known about science and scientists when I was little.”

“Dr. Ochoa’s Stellar World: We Are All Scientists” book is available where books are sold.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Catholic Health Services and Demesmin and Dover Law Firm.