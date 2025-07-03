How Safe Driving Can Help You Save Money This Summer, According to New Allstate Report

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Allstate. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With summer road trip season in full swing, many families are hitting the road for adventure, but safety and savings should go hand in hand. Lifestyle expert Trae Bodge joined Inside South Florida to share practical ways drivers can stay safe and save money, all backed by new data from Allstate’s “Best Drivers Report.”

“Driving safely not only protects you and your family, but it can also help your wallet” Bodge explained. “Many insurers, including Allstate, offer discounts for having a clean driving record, such as lower deductibles or savings for each year you stay accident-free.”

For those shopping for a new car, Bodge recommends choosing vehicles with advanced safety features like lane-assist technology. He also encourages families with teen drivers to consider enrolling them in driver’s education programs, which often come with insurance perks.

According to the 2024 Allstate report, Texas is leading the way in safe driving. Cities like Brownsville, Laredo, McAllen, and Corpus Christi all landed in the top 20 safest cities. On the West Coast, improvements in cities like Portland, Oregon and Bellevue, Washington also stood out.

Miami, meanwhile, ranks right in the middle of the pack—not the worst, but not among the best either.

As for the riskiest areas? The Northeast saw some of the most dangerous driving conditions, with Boston sitting at the bottom of the list. Other cities like Baltimore, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles also ranked low.

To support safe driving habits, Bodge recommends using tech tools like Drivewise, a feature within the Allstate mobile app that rewards behaviors like smooth braking and avoiding phone use. “People who participate in Drivewise are 25% less likely to be involved in a collision,” he noted.

Bodge also shared three simple safety tips every driver should remember: stay alert, buckle up, and slow down.