How SafeGuard Impact Windows & Doors helps safeguard your home

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 18:30:02-04

SafeGuard Impact Windows & Doors’ CEO and Founder, Paul Pemberton, joined Inside South Florida to share an exciting new opportunity to help qualifying homeowners with the cost of installing new windows and doors.

“The state of Florida is offering a grant. It will allow homeowners to protect their home from Hurricanes and reduce their insurance premiums,” says Pemberton. “The state of Florida is giving $2 for every $1 that someone spends up to $10,000. Putting windows and doors in your home will never be more affordable than it is right now.”

