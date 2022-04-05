How science is putting the Chill in Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream

Back in 2012, Danny Golick, founder of Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream, traveled to Jacksonville and came across a discovery that would change the ice cream game forever.

Just like a scientist, Danny uncovered that adding Nitrogen to cream actually makes ice cream fast and fresh.

"Given that Danny is really good with tankering in technology. What he said was 'let's make this process a little bit faster' so, he's introduced technology with the process of using liquid nitrogen, pour into a bowl with cream and turning it into ice cream, right there on the spot. So what you're getting is a custom order of ice cream made in under two minutes," says David Leonardo, CEO of Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream.

So do you taste the nitrogen?

"All the liquid nitrogen is doing is freezing the cream. It's not inside the ice cream, it's literally freezing it and evaporating it," states Leonardo

When you enter any of the eight locations, you're in charge of creating you're own ice cream concoction, with a variety of ice cream bases, flavors and toppings.

"Because we are making your ice cream right here on the spot. You get to make what base you want for your ice cream. You can get regular ice cream, you can pick yogurt, you can pick tart, coconut milk, almond milk. So you have a variety of different mixes and we also have some vegan options here and then what you'll do is add the flavor, and then you have the mixings after that, you have a million different ways to make the ice cream however you want it," said Leonardo.

And just in time for Spring, Chill-N Nitrogen has released new seasonal flavors like the Guava and Cheese, Tres Leches and Pistachio.

The Guava and Cheese flavor has red guava chunks, cream cheese, guava marmalade with crispy Maria cookies and fun fact, the pistachio flavor is actually named after Matt, the man behind the Periodic Table sign at Chill N.

With 10 years under their belt, Chill N Nitrogen is finally going national!

To find your nearest Chill N locations, you can visit here.

