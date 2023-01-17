How skilled trades workforce shortage creating jobs for grads

Owning a home can come with its challenges and having skilled trades personnel to remedy home repairs can help alleviate a homeowner's frustration. President & CEO, Gregg D'Attile, Director of Sewer & Drain, Matthew D'Attile, and HVAC Service Manager, Chris D'Attile, joined Inside South Florida to share how the lack of skilled trades laborers has created career opportunities within the industry.

“We're probably 200,000 people short in the industry right now and it’s growing,” says Gregg D’Attile. “It has created a big void of people coming into the trades.”

The gap within the workforce has created an opportunity for underpaid and unfulfilled college graduate.

“There is a strong demand for plumbing, air conditioning and electrical home service technicians,” says Chris D’Attile. “These jobs come with great benefits.”

