Small businesses are the backbone of the economy, but many still rely on outdated manual processes for managing their finances. On Inside South Florida, Sarah Acton and Brenden Martin discussed the challenges small business owners face and how automation can help them operate more efficiently.

With over 33 million small and mid-sized businesses in the U.S., only 4% have fully transitioned away from paper-based financial management. "As we think about small businesses, cash flow is really their lifeblood," said Acton, Chief Costumer Officer at Bill. "Automating your finances allows business owners to spend more time serving their customers."

Brenden Martin, co-founder of Joe Coffee and a Bill costumer, understands these challenges firsthand. His company helps independent coffee shops leverage technology to compete with corporate chains. "As small business owners, we face a lot challenges like how to manage our finances efficiently, how to eliminate manual tasks that slow us down, and how to stay protected from things like fraud," he shared. "Large corporations have entire departments for this, but for small business owners these are just some of the many hats that you have to wear. Having the right tools makes all the difference."

That’s where financial automation platforms like Bill come in. Acton explained that Bill helps businesses streamline invoicing, payments, and cash flow management. The platform also includes built-in AI to detect suspicious activity and prevent fraud. "For small and mid-sized businesses, their cash flow is one of their most important assets and we want to protect that asset and give them peace of mind and confidence to go out and make their business incredibly successful," she emphasized.

For small business owners looking to optimize their finances, Acton recommends visitingBill.com for more information and resources.