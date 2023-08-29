Watch Now
How Soccer for Success helps our youth

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 18:30:12-04

US Soccer Foundation’s Vice President of Corporate Development and Partnerships, Scott LaGrand, and Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Futures’ Oral Health and Wellbeing Program Manager, Mary Kate Goldstein, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Whittier, CA Incorporated’s Program Supervisor, Jaclyn Koelsch, and Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Futures’ West Coast Coordinator, Nina Trujillo, joined Inside South Florida to share how Soccer for Success positively impacts the community.

“We are so happy to partner with the US Soccer Foundation, specifically their Soccer for Success program,” says Goldstein. “We work to integrate oral health into their overall curriculum, which includes physical activity, obviously soccer, nutrition and other youth development activities.”

For more information, visit ColgateBSBF.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Colgate-Palmolive.

