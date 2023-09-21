How solar power can transform your home

Sunrun’s Chief Executive Officer, Mary Powell, and Actor and Environmentalist, Adrian Grenier, joined Inside South Florida to share how solar power can revolutionize your lifestyle.

“What we're doing is driving a customer led revolution to a way of generating, storing and using energy that is so much more affordable for all of Americans,” says Powell. “What is available now is to not just go solar and save money off of what you otherwise would pay for your utility, but you can now store it, and you can now use it to charge your electric vehicle.”

“There's nothing more feel good than taking ownership of those changes at your home,” says Grenier. “I have solar panels on my roof and battery storage, so that I can have more independence. I know that I'm actually helping the environment.”

For more information, visit SunRun.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Sunrun.