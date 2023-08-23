How Spring Rejuvenation is changing the medical industry

Charles Pereyra, MD joined Inside South Florida to share how Springs Rejuvenation is working to transform regenerative medicine.

“Stem cell therapy has been around for over 10 years. The only difference was you only had access to it if you were very wealthy, famous or both. I'm making it my mission to bring this to the general public,” says Pereyra. “We really want to bring this across the country and continue to spread awareness so that everyone can use it and force insurance companies to recognize this as a real new age medical therapy so that people can get it covered by their insurance.”

