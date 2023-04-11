Watch Now
How Starsoul lifts up nonprofits

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 18:30:11-04

Starsoul Co-founders, Sandra Jacquemin and Julio Villarreal, joined Inside South Florida to share how the organization creates t-shirts to support worthy causes.

“Starsoul highlights one cause every month and designs a t-shirt, in which all the proceeds go to the charitable organizations,” says Jacquemin. “We're a husband and wife team. We have lives, jobs and a kid. We try to balance this, but it is almost our first priority.”

For more information, visit OfficialStarSoul.com or @OfficialStarSoul

