How Tablo is revolutionizing patients dialysis treatment

Tablo Home Dialysis Patient, David Rush, joined Inside South Florida to share how Tablo’s Home Dialysis System has helped him navigate his kidney disease diagnosis.

“Kidney disease is the breaking down of the tissue in your kidneys that helps to filter out all the impurities, which also pushes us to go on dialysis. You lose a lot of time while doing dialysis,” says Rush. “Now, I've gained some of that normalcy back doing dialysis at home on a Tablo machine. It gives me the freedom of choice, I'm in the comfort of my own home, and I'm able to do it on my schedule.”

