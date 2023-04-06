Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How Tablo is revolutionizing patients dialysis treatment

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 18:30:15-04

Tablo Home Dialysis Patient, David Rush, joined Inside South Florida to share how Tablo’s Home Dialysis System has helped him navigate his kidney disease diagnosis.

“Kidney disease is the breaking down of the tissue in your kidneys that helps to filter out all the impurities, which also pushes us to go on dialysis. You lose a lot of time while doing dialysis,” says Rush. “Now, I've gained some of that normalcy back doing dialysis at home on a Tablo machine. It gives me the freedom of choice, I'm in the comfort of my own home, and I'm able to do it on my schedule.”

For more information, visit TabloHomeNow.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Tablo.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com