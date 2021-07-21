How technology is shaping your next trip to the dentists

Many people put off going to the dentist for a checkup last year due to COVID. Now, patients are being welcomed back by new technology. Dr. Michael Tran explains what might be different at your next appointment, and dispels some of the most common misconceptions.

If you've had a bacterial infection in your mouth, you know it can take a toll on the rest of your body. Dr. Tran says his office is now using lasers to kill bacteria on the spot.

"When you have the flu you feel tired, but what some people don't realize when we don't go to the dentist and we have bleeding gums, and unhealthy gums...it taxes our body," he says.

Some people think their gums and teeth are too far gone to get help. Dr. Tran says his office has everything needed to fix these issues and can get you a set of new teeth in as little as two days. Now, his office is teaching other dentists these practices so more people can get the help they need.