How the future of travel has changed with Airbnb

With Airbnb, travelers can go anywhere, anytime, and stay for longer. But what does COVID's impact mean for the future of travel? Joining us now is the communications lead for Airbnb, Liz Debold Fusco.

Over the last 18 months, Airbnb has seen a revolution in how people live and work, and they're allowing people to work from anywhere. The company has seen people living and working at different locations for a month or longer. Guests are now looking for places they can take pets and have other amenities for longer periods of time.

People are also traveling more often, with increased stays on Mondays and Tuesdays. As we head into the holidays, there is a large demand for international travel as families visit each other for the first big holiday post-pandemic.


