Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

How the future of travel has changed with Airbnb

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 8:37 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 08:37:05-05

With Airbnb, travelers can go anywhere, anytime, and stay for longer. But what does COVID's impact mean for the future of travel? Joining us now is the communications lead for Airbnb, Liz Debold Fusco.

Over the last 18 months, Airbnb has seen a revolution in how people live and work, and they're allowing people to work from anywhere. The company has seen people living and working at different locations for a month or longer. Guests are now looking for places they can take pets and have other amenities for longer periods of time.

People are also traveling more often, with increased stays on Mondays and Tuesdays. As we head into the holidays, there is a large demand for international travel as families visit each other for the first big holiday post-pandemic. Find the perfect holiday stay now before they sell out at Airbnb.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors