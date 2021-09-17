How the hit series "The Morning Show" tackled COVID-19, Cancelled Culture & more in its newest season.

Season 2 of the Apple TV+ hit series "The Morning Show" began production in early 2020.

But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, filming was forced to shut down. Executive Producer of the show, Mimi Leder, and team quickly scratched the original season 2 storyline to include the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We had to incorporate COVID-19 because that's what we were living in and that's what we knew. This season is about identity, race, examining the cancel culture and sexuality. This season is very different from the first but no less dramatic and fascinating because we have such an incredible group of actors," stated Leder.

One of the actors that have the most compelling storylines last year was Mark Duplass, who plays "Charlie 'Chip'Black" on the show.

"After the explosion in season one and after being fired, he's having an existential crisis of who he wants to be moving forward. And I think there's a part of him that says 'screw that place' but the problem is that there's a god-shaped hole in the center of Chip and something is missing from him and he doesn't know what it is and it's pulling him back to that lifestyle," says Duplass.

Now replacing Chip as Executive Producer of The Morning Show is "Mia", who is played by Karen Pittman, who last season went through a series of emotions that put her in the center of the office gossip.

"In season 2, we see her fully recovered, but the challenge in that is of course she is standing in this proverbial glass cliff as she tries to navigate the show in probably one of the most difficult times," said Pittman.

And two pivotal characters from "The Morning Show" will have crucial storylines.

"Yanko Flores" played by Nestor Carbonell is surrounded by hot water as the internet begins to attack Yanko and Desean Terry who plays "Daniel Henderson" is in the middle of an explosive storyline that involves race in the workplace.

Catch new episodes of "The Morning Show" every Friday on Apple TV+.