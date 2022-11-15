Watch Now
How the holidays can affect a women’s health

Posted at 5:52 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 17:52:06-05

Dr. Taraneh Shirazian, OB/GYN, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help maintain women’s health during the busy holiday season.

“Stress during the holidays is so much more complicated than regular daily stress. Many of us are visiting family, traveling and going to holiday parties,” says Shirazian. “I think many of us have decreased immune systems during the holidays. It's really important that we pay attention to our bodies and listen to our symptoms.”

Monistat has a variety of over-the-counter products to help relieve your symptoms.

“A lot of women also experienced feminine discomfort,” says Shirazian. “If you have symptoms of a yeast infection, irritation and itching, you can go to your local drugstore and pick up a Monistat 1, 3 or 7 day and give it a try to see if it decreases your symptoms.”

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content.

