How the holidays can affect a women’s health

Dr. Taraneh Shirazian, OB/GYN, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help maintain women’s health during the busy holiday season.

“Stress during the holidays is so much more complicated than regular daily stress. Many of us are visiting family, traveling and going to holiday parties,” says Shirazian. “I think many of us have decreased immune systems during the holidays. It's really important that we pay attention to our bodies and listen to our symptoms.”

Monistat has a variety of over-the-counter products to help relieve your symptoms.

“A lot of women also experienced feminine discomfort,” says Shirazian. “If you have symptoms of a yeast infection, irritation and itching, you can go to your local drugstore and pick up a Monistat 1, 3 or 7 day and give it a try to see if it decreases your symptoms.”

For more information, visit Monistat.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Monistat.